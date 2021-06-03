BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 409,857 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 111.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,248 shares of company stock valued at $9,473,595 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

