BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 15,831 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Korn Ferry worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,612,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,661,000 after purchasing an additional 362,666 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,213,000 after buying an additional 2,044,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,164,000 after buying an additional 343,455 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 841,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,626,000 after acquiring an additional 89,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $66.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.19 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,023,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

