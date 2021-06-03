BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,485 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.12% of Core-Mark worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $47.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

CORE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

