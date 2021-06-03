BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 201.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Bandwidth worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 377.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.55. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.79 per share, for a total transaction of $200,685.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,317 shares of company stock worth $995,134. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

