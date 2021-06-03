BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 132,645 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 63.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of BLDP opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

