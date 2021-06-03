BOScoin Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOScoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $13.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000931 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

