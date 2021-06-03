Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BSX. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.30. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 416.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $299,254.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,963.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 216,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,952. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 68.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,659,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,194,787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,630,705 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 41,012,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,355 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

