Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,175 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 109,493 shares.The stock last traded at $28.85 and had previously closed at $27.28.

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $822.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.98.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTOL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 874.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 2,368.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.