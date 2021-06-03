Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.27. 4,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 113,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter.
Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.
See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.