Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) shares traded up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.27. 4,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 113,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 389.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 874.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

