Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to Post $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.71. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.64 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of CHMG stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57. The company has a market capitalization of $209.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

In other Chemung Financial news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,254 shares of company stock worth $53,811 over the last three months. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

