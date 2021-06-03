Brokerages Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Gentex posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of GNTX opened at $34.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Gentex has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

In other Gentex news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $73,209.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,405 shares of company stock valued at $652,506. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Gentex by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

