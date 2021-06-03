Brokerages Anticipate The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) will announce earnings of $2.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. The Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Travelers Companies.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,752.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock worth $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV stock opened at $160.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Travelers Companies (TRV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.