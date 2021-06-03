Brokerages Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 2,285,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,062. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $292,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,185,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,355,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,404 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.