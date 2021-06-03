Brokerages Expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 2,285,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,062. American Well has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

In other news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,924,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,985,526.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $292,518.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,185,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,355,375.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 607,402 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,404 over the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

