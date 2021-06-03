Brokerages Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.36. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $68.14 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.