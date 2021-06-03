Brokerages Expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the lowest is $1.36. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

In other news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $68.14 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

