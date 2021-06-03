Brokerages Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.82) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.20) and the highest is ($1.70). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $4.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.35) to ($10.10). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.00) to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 66.86%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.84) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ESPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72. The company has a market cap of $599.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $18,182,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 200,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 132,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after buying an additional 120,075 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.