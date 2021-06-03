Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.70) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.13). Hawaiian posted earnings per share of ($3.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($6.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($5.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.