Brokerages Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post $3.17 EPS

Analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to announce $3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.56. HCA Healthcare reported earnings of $1.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $15.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.52 to $15.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Truist upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $313,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,032 shares of company stock worth $71,171,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16,441.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $208.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,592. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

