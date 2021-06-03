Brokerages Expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to Announce $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.99 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

HTBK opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

