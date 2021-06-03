Brokerages Expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Announce -$0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.53) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.55). Novan posted earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOVN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Paula B. Stafford purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,693 shares in the company, valued at $215,490.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVN. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.82. 802,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,299. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.14. The company has a market cap of $118.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.08. Novan has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

