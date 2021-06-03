Brokerages Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to announce sales of $122.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $122.50 million to $123.30 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $98.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $502.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.53 million to $506.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $598.58 million, with estimates ranging from $583.20 million to $607.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

RPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

In other Rapid7 news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $386,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,998. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $2,380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $1,863,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $1,194,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,823. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

