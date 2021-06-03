Brokerages Expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is ($0.11). SkyWest posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $4.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 41,020 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,387,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,780.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SKYW stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. 5,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,098. SkyWest has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -711.29 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.01.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

