Brokerages Set Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Price Target at C$129.63

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$129.63.

CCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of TSE:CCA traded up C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$117.89. 41,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,325. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$89.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.02.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.09 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$634.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$631.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

In other Cogeco Communications news, Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total value of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449. Also, Senior Officer Elizabeth Alves sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.75, for a total transaction of C$191,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,568.75. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,505 shares of company stock worth $2,978,936.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

