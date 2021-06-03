Brokerages Set CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT at $941.27

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $941.27.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $10.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $835.28. 4,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,257. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $643.98 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $858.84.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $457.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total value of $922,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,792 shares of company stock valued at $29,631,818 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

