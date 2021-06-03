Brokerages Set DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Target Price at $3.96

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several research firms recently commented on DRTT. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.30 price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

DRTT stock opened at $3.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.79 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 2.75.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $29.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

