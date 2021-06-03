Brokerages Set EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Price Target at $30.80

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVOP shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 335,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,245.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,433. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVOP stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,870. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.44, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.28.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EVO Payments will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.