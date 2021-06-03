Brokerages Set Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) PT at $17.50

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.62 on Monday. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics during the first quarter valued at about $610,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 121.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,759,000 after buying an additional 2,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immatics by 434.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 65,191 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 4,039.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 40,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,082,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513 shares in the last quarter.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

