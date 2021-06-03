Brokerages Set Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) PT at $17.50

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.
IMTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $11.62 on Monday. Immatics has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of -0.05.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
