Brokerages Set NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) PT at $94.25

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVEE. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NVEE stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.43. 736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,193. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.98.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. As a group, analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Pruitt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $183,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,714.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,365. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

