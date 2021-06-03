Brokerages Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Price Target at $17.40

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Pretium Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of PVG stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $10.80. 44,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,124. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

