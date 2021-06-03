Brokerages Set SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) Price Target at $11.25

Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOC Telemed in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SOC Telemed by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 40.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,960. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $515.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.85. SOC Telemed has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

