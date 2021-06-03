Brokerages Set Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT at $86.96

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.96.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TCEHY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tencent in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Tencent in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.87 target price on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $81.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.19. Tencent has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $778.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.44 billion. Tencent had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 35.23%. On average, analysts expect that Tencent will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Tencent’s payout ratio is presently 11.18%.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

