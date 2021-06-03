Brokerages Set Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Target Price at $134.00

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist increased their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1,146.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,006,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 375,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.27. 13,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,563. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

