Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Purchased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRKS. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $100.48 on Thursday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.38 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.36.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

