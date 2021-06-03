Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

