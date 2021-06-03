Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Stock Position Lifted by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 471.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193,300 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $10,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

BRO opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

