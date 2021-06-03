BSCPAD (BSCPAD) Price Reaches $1.43 on Exchanges

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. BSCPAD has a total market cap of $46.54 million and $19.67 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00003672 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BSCPAD has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00070792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00304728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.06 or 0.01196506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,952.16 or 1.00001185 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034103 BTC.

About BSCPAD

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,536,276 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

Buying and Selling BSCPAD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

