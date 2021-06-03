BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.12

Shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as low as C$4.09. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 71,643 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.35 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$294.97 million and a PE ratio of 23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.05, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. Today, BTB owns 65 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area to date of 5.2 million square feet. The objectives of BTB are: (i) to grow its revenues from its assets to increase distributable income and therefore fund distributions; (ii) to maximize the value of its assets through dynamic management of its properties in order to sustain the long-term value of its units; and (iii) to generate cash distributions that are fiscally beneficial to unitholders.

