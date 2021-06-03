Bumble (BMBL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) in the last few weeks:

5/17/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $75.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Bumble had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $78.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $82.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Bumble had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $64.00 to $53.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Bumble is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

BMBL stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.29. 1,391,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,641,166. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,224,664,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,605,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

