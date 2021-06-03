Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,108 ($27.54).

BRBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,748.64 ($22.85).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,182 ($28.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,060.19. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,211 ($28.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a GBX 42.50 ($0.56) dividend. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.30. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

