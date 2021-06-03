Bytecoin (BCN) Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $93.03 million and $206,150.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.00786518 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

