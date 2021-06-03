C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on C3.ai from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.11.

NYSE:AI opened at $76.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.74. C3.ai has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock worth $530,689,336 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $1,500,317,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $16,650,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $4,163,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

