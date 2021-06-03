C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AI stock opened at $76.15 on Thursday. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.74.

In other news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $11,558,300.00. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.11.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

