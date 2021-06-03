C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $98.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

AI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai stock traded down $8.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.79. The company had a trading volume of 44,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,039. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C3.ai will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,522,182 shares of company stock valued at $530,689,336 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.