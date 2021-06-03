Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.01. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

