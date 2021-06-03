Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.