Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.
Shares of CSQ opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $18.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
