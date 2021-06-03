Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVGW. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Calavo Growers from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of CVGW opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -172.16 and a beta of 0.86. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,335 shares of company stock worth $425,820 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

