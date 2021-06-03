Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 43,389 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 334.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,389 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

NYSE WFC opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

