Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires 48,813 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 360.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 343,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 45,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 225,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the last quarter.

EMLC stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.31.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

