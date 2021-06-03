Cambria Investment Management L.P. Buys 12,804 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.66.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative net margin of 207.32% and a negative return on equity of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. On average, analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLRY. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

