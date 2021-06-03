Cambria Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,408 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 144.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,076 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 77,976 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 57.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,556 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 82.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 206,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after purchasing an additional 669,835 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 4.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

